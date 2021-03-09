HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It's been a year since the travel industry shuttered because of the pandemic.
Now, local travel agents say they're seeing the highest number of bookings since the pandemic started.
Greater Hartford AAA said they believe it’s because of the vaccine rollout.
As more people get vaccinated, more people are getting comfortable with traveling again.
AAA said February was their best month for bookings since the start of the pandemic.
During the first week of March, bookings were better than all of February.
“I think a lot of it has to do with the vaccines and people are getting vaccinated and they’re feeling more comfortable and they’re just ready to get back out there,” said Dianne Bourgoin, AAA Hartford.
She said trips to Mexico, the Caribbean, and Florida are popular.
They're even seeing more international trips booked for more than six months out.
But the Centers for Disease Control warns that even people who are vaccinated should avoid nonessential travel.
“At this time, the CDC is not adjusting current guidance on travel. Everyone, whether vaccinated or not, should avoid medium or large size gatherings as well as nonessential travel,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
For those who have to travel, the CDC suggests getting a COVID test one to three days before a trip, and continuing to practice health guidelines.
AAA suggests consulting an advisor, since traveling looks different than it did one year ago.
“We can help you to understand all of the restrictions that are in place. Whether its COVID testing, capacity limits, if you're going to take a tour, what will that look like,” Bourgoin said.
AAA said despite the increase, the return to travel will not be a return to the pre-pandemic normal anytime soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.