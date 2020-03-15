(WFSB) - In an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, the Trump administration is banning European nationals from entering the United States.
The decision caused chaos and long lines at international airports like Chicago's O'Hare as travelers wait for required medical screenings.
The initial travel restrictions were announced Wednesday and caused confusion for American tourists who are in Europe right now.
"Everyone was asking basically how are we, what are we doing, my dad was like you have to come home, my mom the same you need to leave ASAP," said Michael Cavallaro of Southington.
Michael cavallaro and his partner Garret are from Southington and are currently in Grenada, Spain.
We spoke over FaceTime with Michael who says despite confusion over who the travel bans applies to, things are relatively calm where he is right now.
"From my perspective, I haven't been in the states since Tuesday, there's not this mass panic in people aren't going out buying a million things. We were just at the grocery store and there are groceries available, I think the only things that weren't available were fresh meat and purell."
The usually bustling streets and plazas of downtown Madrid are silent.
After declaring a national state of emergency on Friday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also issued an order of confinement for the entire country.
"As you all know, Spain is facing a public health emergency that require extraordinary decisions, a pandemic that is global and that involves serious harm to people's well-being... The measures we are going to adopt are drastic and will have consequences," Sanchez said.
Michael and Garrett reworked their plans in order to avoid Madrid. They say there's not much traffic in Grenada right now.
"Right now it seems that things have severely slowed down in the city. There’s not many people outside at all," Michael said.
They plan to stay in their AirBNB until their flight back to the United States on Tuesday.
"I guess the concern is gonna reside around getting into JFK and what that experience is going to be like, what we’re in for," Michael said.
As of midnight Monday, the travel ban will extend to Britain and Ireland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.