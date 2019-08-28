(WFSB) – Hurricane Dorian’s timing is tricky for travelers looking to get away this Labor Day weekend.
Travel experts spoke about how vacationers can try to get ahead of this major storm.
Hurricane Dorian is headed for the mainland and could hit Florida by Monday.
On Wednesday, Hurricane Dorian was hitting the eastern part of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The storm is gaining strength and could be a major hurricane when it hits Florida.
People at Bradley International Airport traveling home to Florida are preparing for the worst.
“I think it’s too early to say and I think that’s what they are warning everyone in Florida to keep your eyes out,” said Barbara Benedict.
The storm’s arrival to Florida is expected to be on Monday, which is problematic for travelers.
AAA’s Director of Travel, Suzanne Aresco, says if you are flying to any potentially impacted areas, you’ll need to be flexible and remain alert.
“Because this is a very fluid event and we aren’t sure exactly where the hurricane is going to track, the airlines are constantly looking at where they should be making these changes and where they will place these travel advisories,” Aresco said.
That means your flight could be delayed or even canceled on relatively short notice.
It’s not just air travelers who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian.
“There are some cruise ships that are being affected. Their ports are being changed or they may be delayed coming back into port, so now you thought you were coming home Wednesday or Thursday and you’re going to stay out at sea for an extra day or two,” Aresco said.
Travelers can’t control Mother Nature, but Aresco said the storm is a good reminder of why people should plan ahead. She says travel insurance is a good idea for most vacationers, especially this time of year.
“This is hurricane season and that means that change could happen and certainly we advise people to be not only proactive and look at their options, but to anticipate that in advance when they make travel plans,” Aresco said.
Aresco said if your plans are impacted by Hurricane Dorian, be proactive. Call your airline right away to see what they can do to help and just be patient because many others might be in the same situation.
