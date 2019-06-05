NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The topic of travel safety is on the minds of many after recent deaths of three American tourists who were vacationing in the Caribbean.
Most importantly, travel experts said people should do their homework and use common sense, but don’t stop living your life.
“You should research the country. Find out the customs, find out where you should go, what you want to do, what areas are safe, talk to people, talk to travel agents, one of the best things to do because they have that information,” said Fran Mayko, of AAA.
He said travel is a wonderful thing, but whenever you leave home, you should always take precautions.
Around the country, plenty of travelers are asking questions after the recent deaths of three Americans, happening just five days apart, including a husband and wife.
All three were vacationing at a Dominican Republic hotel, the Bahia Principe Hotel in La Romana.
The cause for all three deaths was listed as respiratory failure.
This startling news also comes on the heels of a Delaware woman who said she was attacked while staying at a Punta Cana resort back in the winter.
“I could hear footfalls behind me, and before I could turn around, he plowed into the back of me,” said Tammy Lawrence-Daley in an interview with CBS News.
The Delaware woman said for hours she was beaten by a man wearing a resort uniform.
It resulted in severe facial injuries and months of recovery.
“You just have a feeling of safety and a feeling of paradise, but this can happen, it has happened, and it will happen again,” Lawrence-Daley said.
While things can happen, travel experts say no matter where you go, you should always be cautious, but it doesn’t mean you should cancel your plans.
“I think people should just go about and travel, you can’t live that way, you can’t worry about every possible that will occur. Is it risky to travel? Sure, it is, but it’s risky to cross a city street,” Mayko said.
Travel experts also say:
- When checking into a hotel, don’t say your name out loud at the front desk. Rather, write it down or show an ID card
- Ask the front desk to write your room number down instead of saying it out loud. If they do, ask for a different room
- Lock your hotel room, including using a dead bolt on the door
- If you’re staying alone, leave the TV on, even when you are not there
