WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- Turns out one of the top-ranking airports in the country is right here in Connecticut.
Bradley International Airport recently drew a flattering ranking in a recent customer satisfaction survey, coming in third out of the top 10 airports in the nation.
Folks say they like an airport to be efficient, have plenty of parking, and have easy pick-up and drop-off locations.
Recently Conde Nast Traveler, a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine, released the reader based survey online that rated 195 airports across the country.
The survey said that more travelers are choosing Bradley as an alternative to flying out of New York or Boston’s monster hubs.
Bradley was cited for offering flight options with non-stops to Los Angeles and San Francisco, Spirit services to Florida, and restored trans-Atlantic service with Aer Lingus to Ireland, a pre-clearance flight that connects to 26 European destinations.
“We know what we’re selling at Bradley is convenience and we want to be known as the most convenient option for travelers here in New England,” said Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority.
Bradley is now New England’s second busiest airfield after Boston’s Logan, and the Connecticut Airport Authority isn’t slowing down on improvements.
“We’re trying to get more and more nonstop flights,” Dillon said.
Seattle and Phoenix are targets on the horizon, but you can already see construction on a bigger project underway.
“One of the major projects we plan to start next year is a new ground transportation center. That’s going to connect the airport to the rail service, it’s going to house all of our rental cars,” Dillon said.
The roadway is being pulled back to make room for the $215 million facility and you will be able to walk from your terminal to get your rental car, no more buses.
“We’re thrilled by the recognition that Conde Nast has bestowed upon Bradley International Airport,” Dillon said.
The Conde Nast survey shows that readers favored the mid-sized hubs with Portland, OR at the number 2 spot, and Indianapolis at the top.
Check out the full findings here.
