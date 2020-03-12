WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - The president has taken steps to stop the spread of the coronavirus, including a travel ban between the U.S. and Europe.
President Donald Trump made the announcement during an address from within the Oval Office on Wednesday night.
The ban will be in place for the next 30 days, but could be lifted sooner.
The measures go into effect at midnight on Friday.
It impacts non-U.S. citizens.
An exception was made for the United Kingdom.
Exemptions will also be made for American travelers who have undergone screenings.
Channel 3 spoke with travelers at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks who said it's good that measures are being taken.
“I’m flying Southwest and I know they’re preparing the plans differently," said Stan Capp of Wallingford. "I’m sure there’s had sanitizers. They’re doing it for a reason, so it does help.”
Many planes have been deep-cleaned to give passengers peace of mind.
During his address, Trump went after the European Union for not acting quickly enough to tackle the spread of COVID-19.
He said the EU failed to take the same precautions and restrict travel.
Beyond the measures he announced, Trump urged Americans to take common sense precautions.
He said the country is at a critical time in the fight against the virus.
(2) comments
Will the democrats stomp their feet and call Trump a racist again like they did when he imposed the travel ban from China? It's disgusting how the democrats would even attempt to use this health crisis as a political weapon. They are more concerned with getting their grip on power than they are the welfare of the nation.
Thank you for the commentary from opposite world. However, it is not relevant to reality.
