WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Crews are on scene of a working fire on Boston Post Road.
Officials say the fire broke out at a bottle redemption center around 8 Saturday night and that the fire had gone through the roof.
Several area streets have been blocked off as a result and travelers are asked to avoid the area as crews work to put out the flames.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air, online, and in our app for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.