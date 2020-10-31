West Haven Fire

Officials have blocked off the area of 163 Boston Post Road as crews work to douse a building fire.

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Crews are on scene of a working fire on Boston Post Road.

Officials say the fire broke out at a bottle redemption center around 8 Saturday night and that the fire had gone through the roof.

Several area streets have been blocked off as a result and travelers are asked to avoid the area as crews work to put out the flames.

Stay with Ch. 3 on air, online, and in our app for the latest updates.

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.