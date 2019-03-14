WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - The president has grounded all 737 Max 8 and 9 planes.
The order comes after two of the planes crashed.
Travelers at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks said they're paying attention to the situation.
The U.S. joined many other countries that have grounded the planes, including Canada, China and all of Europe.
Boeing's CEO ensured people that the 737 Max planes were safe but supported the decision to ground all of them out of an abundance of caution.
Sunday, a Max 8 plane crashed in Ethiopia, killing 150 people, including 8 Americans.
The crash came 5 months after a crash involving the same kind of jet came down in Indonesia.
Earlier this week, several Congressional leaders, including Sen. Richard Blumenthal, called for the Federal Aviation Administration to ground the aircrafts.
President Donald Trump called the decision necessary to protect people and for peace of mind.
Travelers at Bradley told Channel 3 that they're on board with the decision.
"If there's any fear of malfunction or a problem, you got to do safety first," said Andres Carro, a passenger. "I don't care how late I'm going to be as long as I get there."
"One hundred percent a great idea, I believe," said Robin Grubb, also a passenger. "I would rather be safe than sorry."
Bradley said 737 Max 8 or 9 planes do not regularly fly out of the airport because of the weather or maintenance. However, they can end up there.
Thursday, the black box from the Ethiopia plane will arrive in Paris for analysis, which may provide some clues as to what happened to it.
