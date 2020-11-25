WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Most people in our state plan to stay close to home this Thanksgiving to help limit the spread of COVID-19, but even though travel will be down significantly this week, millions of Americans plan to hit the road or take to the skies to see their loved ones.
Many of them tell us they were torn, but in the end, they decided to risk going against the advice of the CDC and fly to their Thanksgiving destinations.
The airport is not as busy as normal on the day before Thanksgiving, which makes sense, because as AAA has reported the majority of Connecticut residents plan to stay close to home for the holiday, but more than ten million Americans do plan to fly.
You can see travelers have been instructed to wear masks and stay socially distant, but there is no way to sugar coat this, they are taking a risk.
Everyone has to make their own decisions and sometimes their choices aren’t black or white.
We spoke to a woman named Kristal Tatbernal who hasn’t seen her family in Jamaica in four years and part of the reason is willing to risk the trip.
She plans to stay for an extended period of time with her son in a country with a lower infection rate than we have here in the U.S.
"I was. I mean, I actually changed my flight before, because I was doubting it, but I’m just going to do this, because it’s not so bad there," Tatbernal tells us.
Other travelers we spoke with say they do understand the risk, but tell us they are taking every precaution to be able to spend the holiday with their families.
"We made a commitment to see our daughter. She and her husband live in Virginia and are expecting a baby. We are having another daughter flying from California. We haven’t seen them in a while and we thought it would be a good idea to see if he has it with him and that’s why we got the garb and the face mask," Suffield resident Kerry McDonough stated.
