CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- The Travelers Championship is about three weeks away, and Channel 3 is showcasing the course.
The first hole on the course is a Par 4 at 434 yards.
Head Golf Pro at the TPC Ron Scheyd is sharing tips and tricks of each hole.
For the first hole, Scheyd said “players are going to grab a comfortable club off this tee. You're going to see a lot of the players tee off with a 3-wood on this hole, interestingly enough, what that does is it keeps their shot on a flat lie and it's an uphill shot, and gives them a better shot onto the green. Those hitting driver will end up on a downhill lie, and it ends up being a very difficult shot for their second shot on number one.”
