CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- The Travelers Championship tees off in less than two weeks.
From now until play begins, Channel 3 is taking you to the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell to get a look at each hole on the course.
The 10th hole is a par 4 at 462 yards.
Head golf pro Ron Scheyd said hole number 10 can really show what the players are made of.
“There's a tree in the middle of the fairway on number 10. A low shot with the driver will keep the golf ball underneath the canopy of the trees leaving the tour players with a long iron into a green that's guarded on both the left and the right-hand side. You'll see a lot of bogies here, but you'll also see a lot of birdies, which proves that these guys really are the best players in the world,” Scheyd said.
