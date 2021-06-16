CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- The Celebrity Pro-Am at the Travelers Championship one week away.
To get ready for the tournament, Channel 3 taking you to the TPC River Highlands to show you each hole on the course, and what to expect from the pros.
Hole number 11 is a par 3 at 158 yards.
It's a hole many look forward to, and where head golf pro Ron Scheyd said you may see a hole in one.
“The defense here on 11 is the elevation change and wind. Most of them will be hitting a wedge into the 11th green, but look out for that front right bunker. It's one of the deepest bunkers on the golf course, but don't be surprised if you see a couple hole-in-ones on hole 11,” he said.
For more information on the Travelers Championship, click here.
