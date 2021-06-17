CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – One week from today, tournament play begins at the Travelers Championship.
From now through the tournament, we’re taking you to the TPC River Highlands to show you each hole on the course.
Today, it’s time for the 12th hole, which is a par four at 411 yards.
As TPC River Highlands head golf pro Ron Scheyd says, even a bogey is actually a good score on this one.
“Number 12 is another challenging hole. The wind certainly plays a factor on 12. You’ll see some players hit fairway wood to keep the ball up on the flat part, you’ll also see a few players hit driver, which will leave them with a short wedge into an elevated green. A challenging green guarded on both the front left and the right hand side, so the accuracy on the approach is paramount on hole number 12,” Scheyd said.
