CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – Tournament play has begun at the Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
For weeks, Channel 3 has been taking viewers to the TPC River Highlands to showcase each hole on the course.
Hole number 17 is a par 4 at 420 yards.
TPC River Highlands head golf pro Ron Scheyd says to be careful of this long hole that wraps around the pond.
Be sure to tune in to Channel 3 Thursday and Friday for a special “Inside the Travelers Championship,” airing both days at 7 p.m.
For more information on the Travelers Championship, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.