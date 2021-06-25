CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – Day two of the Travelers Championship is just about wrapped up.
Since the beginning of June, Channel 3 has been taking viewers to the TPC River Highlands to showcase each hole on the course.
The final hole, number 18, is a par 4 at 444 yards.
TPC River Highlands head golf pro Ron Scheyd said it's not the most difficult hole on the course, but it is definitely a memorable one.
Be sure to tune in to Channel 3 Friday at 7 p.m. for a special “Inside the Travelers Championship.”
For more information on the Travelers Championship, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.