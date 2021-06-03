CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- The Travelers Championship kicks in three weeks.
Fans are allowed this year, and they’re excited to see the players arrive at the TPC in Cromwell.
To gear up for the tournament, we’re taking a look at the course.
Hole 2 is a Par 4 at 341 yards.
Head golf pro Ron Scheyd says even though it’s is a short hole, you shouldn't think it's an easy one.
“With the players hitting it farther and farther, number two presents them with a decision they have to make, left side is dead on 2, any shot landing there will trickle down and leave them a challenging shot with a wedge over a tree, it’s basically a blind shot in to the green, so you'll see a lot of the tour players go to the right side of this fairway and leave themselves long iron hybrid or fairway wood to give themselves a short shot to the green,” Scheyd said.
For more information about the championship, click here.
