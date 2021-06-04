CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- The Travelers Championship kicks off in three weeks.
Fans are allowed this year, and they’re excited to see the players arrive at the TPC in Cromwell.
To gear up for the tournament, Channel 3 is taking a look at the course.
Hole 3 is a Par 4 at 431 yards.
Head golf pro Ron Scheyd says if you start off right on this one, you'll be ok.
“Number 3 is one of the few greens on the course that's not guarded by bunkers, so you'll see a lot of these players shoot right at the pin for hole number 3, it'll be an aggressive shot for the players and you'll see a lot of birdies on hole number 3,” he said.
