CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – There’s just two and a half weeks until professional golf returns to Connecticut.
The PGA did come to town last year, but fans were not allowed on the course due to the pandemic.
This year, fans are coming back with some restrictions.
To get ready, we’re taking you around the course and giving you some tips for each hole.
We’re taking a look at Hole 4. It’s a par 4 at 481 yards.
TPC head golf pro Ron Scheyd says par is good on this hole.
"Four is the longest of the par 4's. At 485 yards, it presents a challenge off the two where you're contending with two bunkers and on the left and right hand side, the second shot is a false front green with a little bail out to the right. Tough to get up and down from. Short game will be at a premium and have to be able to hit the ball long off the tee for it to have a reasonable approach from the fourth hole," Scheyd said.
