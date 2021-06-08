CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- The long-awaited return of golf in Connecticut is about two weeks away, and we're counting down the days until the Travelers Championship.
To gear up for the tournament, Channel 3 is taking a look at the course at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
Hole 5 is a par 3 at 223 yards.
Head golf pro Ron Scheyd says par is definitely doable on this one.
For more information on the Travelers Championship, click here.
