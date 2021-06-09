CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- The Travelers Championship is rapidly approaching, and Connecticut is gearing up for some professional golf.
From now until play begins, Channel 3 is taking you to the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell to get a look at each hole on the course.
Hole 6 is a par 5 at 574 yards.
Head golf pro Ron Scheyd says a lot of pros hope to make birdie on this tough hole.
For more information on the Travelers Championship, click here.
