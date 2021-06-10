CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- The Travelers Championship is just a couple of weeks away.
From now until play begins, Channel 3 is taking you to the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell to get a look at each hole on the course.
Hole number 7 is a par 4 at 443 yards.
Head golf pro Ron Scheyd says 7 is not for beginners.
“Number 7 is an unassuming hole. You look at the numbers, it really doesn't look too difficult, but don't go left out of hole 7 both off the tee and with the approach shot left will certainly lead to a bogey, so you'll see a lot of the players hit a fairway wood off the 7th hole, to put accuracy at a premium. The green slopes severely from back to front so controlling the spin is something that the tour players will consider and focus on a lot as well on hole number 7,” he said.
