CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – From now until the Travelers Championship, we’re taking you to the TPC River Highlands to show you each hole on the course.
We’re giving you an inside look at what the pros can expect and what they need to look out for.
We’re taking you to the 9th hole!
As we take a look at 9, it’s a par 4 at 406 yards.
Head golf pro Ron Scheyd says 9 is often a birdie for the pros.
“Number 9 is a birdie fest. A lot of fairway woods off the tee to wedge into the green. The green slopes severely from the back to front, so they’ll be firing at the pin here and trusting their wedge and hopefully a putt in for a birdie,” Scheyd said.
The tournament is right around the corner. For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.