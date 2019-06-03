CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – The Travelers Championship announced the bands that will be headlining the concert series at this year’s tournament.
The Spin Doctors and country duo LOCASH will headline the concert series presented by Powerstation Events and Xfinity.
The concerts will begin shortly after the last putt drops, approximately around 7 p.m.
The Spin Doctors will take the state on Friday, June 21, and LOCASH will take the state on Saturday, June 22.
Both concerts will take place in the Stanley Black and Decker Fan Zone.
Anyone with a ticket to the tournament the day of the concert can attend.
Spin Doctors are an American rock ban that has been around since the 1980s and formally known as Trucking Company, with popular songs including “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong” and “Two Princes.”
LOCASH is the duo of Chris Lucas and Present Brust. The duo broke out in 2015 with their hit songs “I Love This Life” and “I Know Somebody.”
The Travelers Championship will take place from June 17 through June 23 at the TCP River Highlands.
For tickets to the tournament, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.