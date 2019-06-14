HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Travelers Championship announced its player field for the 2019 tournament on Friday.
Nine past champions of the event with play this year, including three-time winner and defending champion Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Russel Knox, Kevin Streelman, Marc Leishman, Freddie Jacobson, Hunter Mahan, J.J. Henry and two-time winner Phil Mickelson.
Five golfers are ranked among the world’s top 10, including Brooks Koepka at No. 1, Francesco Molinari at No. 6, Justin Thomas at No. 7, Patrick Cantlay at No. 8 and Bryson DeChambeau at No. 9.
Sixteen of the top 30 golfers in the world will also be featured in the tournament.
For a full list of golfers in the player field, click here.
Four additional spots will be filled through Open Qualifying on Monday June 17.
The Travelers Championship is being held in Cromwell, Connecticut from June 17-23.
For tickets to the event, visit www.travelerschampionship.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.