CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- The Travelers Championship continues to prepare for this year’s tournament.
On Friday, it announced tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, May 25.
There will be two pricing options offered that provide single-day access to TPC River Highlands from Wednesday, June 23 to Sunday, June 27. Those tickets include limited numbers of ground tickets and courtyard tickets.
A grounds ticket will cost between $50-$70, depending on the day.
Daily price breakdowns are as follows:
- Wednesday: $50
- Thursday and Friday: $65
- Saturday and Sunday: $70
The courtyard ticket will range from $150-$280, also depending on the day. It will include all food and beverage, and access to an open-air structure that provides shaded stadium seating overlooking the 17th or 18th holes.
Daily price breakdowns are as follows:
- Wednesday: $150
- Thursday and Saturday: $260
- Friday and Sunday: $280
Officials also said the tournament is working with sponsors to offer special ticket programs for military personnel/veterans, health care workers/first responders, and children. Details for these ticket programs will be announced soon.
In accordance with the PGA TOUR’s health and safety guidelines, there will be new on-site protocols in place for 2021, including:
- All tournament ticket sales will be digital, and spectators of all ages must have a ticket to gain entry to the grounds. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and no tickets will be available at the gate.
- No cash will be accepted on-site at TPC River Highlands. All concessions and retail locations will accept cashless forms of payment.
- Masks must be worn at all times unless actively eating or drinking.
- Spectators must follow social distancing measures.
For more details and ticket information, click here.
