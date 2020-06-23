CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – There was a huge shower at the Subbase Museum in Groton on Tuesday.
The annual baby shower typically takes place at the TPC in Cromwell, but because of the pandemic, new moms and moms-to-be paraded before being showered with gifts.
ConnectiCare and Travelers help sponsor this annual event, which was moved to Groton as a safety measure for the 39 moms and 40 babies, which includes one set of twins.
The moms, who couldn’t experience a baby shower with their family and friends because of the coronavirus, got to be showered with gifts from their military friends under Operation Shower.
“It’s really nice to put on especially during this time where moms had to cancel a lot of things that were exciting for us,” said Madison Pena.
It was a different kind of parade, the first of its kind, which is typically hosted at the TPC River Highlands.
“We appreciate all that our military does and the sacrifices that they make and at the end of the day, we weren’t going to let a pandemic stand in the way of helping them out,” said Eric Galvin, President of ConnectiCare.
“I think the moms maybe need this joy more now than ever with many of their spouses and partners are gone or about to go away on deployment,” said Amy Belle Isle of Operation Shower.
All the moms in attendance got a new car seat and a Diaper Genie, and more gifts in a shower in a box.
“It’s a lovely gift basket and the moms are super appreciative, and anything we can do for them, we’re going to try to do,” said Michael Whitmer of Travelers.
