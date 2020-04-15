CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – Good news for golf fans!
The Travelers Championship is expected to be held on schedule this summer.
Organizers released a statement on Tuesday saying there is no scheduling changes, but they are closely monitoring the situation regarding COVID-19.
That means the Travelers Championship in Cromwell would be played as scheduled in the final week of June.
An official announcement is expected to be released on Thursday.
Officials have not said if fans will be able to attend if it goes on as scheduled adding, “we will continue communicating with the PGA Tour and local health officials who ultimately would have the final say in any changes to our tournament schedule.”
During his press briefing on Wednesday, Governor Ned Lamont commented on the Travelers being played on schedule.
“Playing the Travelers not in front of a crowd is a new normal. It’s going to be for just this cycle and I kind of like that report if it turns out to be true,” Lamont said.
