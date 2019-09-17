CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The 2019 Travelers Championship generated millions of dollars for charity, officials announced on Tuesday.
The golf tournament said it took in $2.1 million for 150 local charities, including its primary beneficiary, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp.
The funds were distributed to representatives from participating nonprofit organizations.
“I look forward to this event every year because, ultimately, this is what the tournament is all about,” said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship tournament director. “The Charity Celebration is a culmination of the work that goes into the Travelers Championship and the support we receive from volunteers, fans, players, sponsors and the PGA TOUR. Everything we do is to benefit worthy organizations that are making a difference in people’s lives.”
The Travelers Championship said it donates 100 percent of its net proceeds to charity.
Since it took over as the tournament's title sponsor in 2007, it said it has generated a total of $20 million for charity.
Chez Reavie won the 2019 Travelers Championship for his second career PGA TOUR victory.
“I want to congratulate Travelers and the Travelers Championship on generating over $2 million for 150 charities,” Reavie said. “I feel very privileged to be a part of that, and look forward to doing it again next year.”
Preparations are already underway for the 2020 tournament. It's scheduled for June 22-28.
