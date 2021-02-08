CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The Travelers Championship is looking to welcome a limited number of spectators for its 2021 competition.
The annual PGA Tour stop released a statement on Monday.
"Planning for the 2021 Travelers Championship is well underway, and we’re expecting another outstanding field of the world’s top golfers," organizers said. "We’re hoping to be able to welcome a limited number of spectators on-site at TPC River Highlands for this year’s event."
Organizers said that the safety of the players, caddies, volunteers, sponsors, media and fans remains their top priority.
"We’re working closely with state and local officials, as well as the PGA Tour, to create the best environment for everyone," they said.
The tournament, which will be played at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, is set for June 21 through June 27.
More information will be posted to its website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.