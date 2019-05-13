CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The Travelers Championship planned its media day for Monday.
It's happening at its new practice facility at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell at 10:30 a.m.
Beforehand, the MetroHartford Alliance held a breakfast, which featured a conversation with 3-time tournament champion Bubba Watson and ESPN personality Chris Berman.
Both chatted about their love for the tournament.
Connecticut's new governor will serve as the honorary chair of this year's golf tournament.
Organizers made the announcement about Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday.
“The Travelers Championship does so many great things for our state, and I’m happy to be part of such a world-class event,” Lamont said. “Not only is this PGA Tour event broadcast in over 200 countries around the world, but it also brings a significant economic benefit of nearly $70 million to the greater Hartford area while helping hundreds of extraordinary nonprofit organizations. I’m looking forward to another great week that places Connecticut in the spotlight.”
Lamont will participate in the 2019 tournament's opening ceremony on June 17 and will be recognized during the closing ceremony on June 23.
“Gov. Lamont is the state’s most enthusiastic supporter, and there isn’t a better person to serve as honorary chair to help us promote our event and all of the great things Connecticut has to offer,” said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship Tournament director. “We’re honored that he’s agreed to serve in this important role and participate in events during tournament week.”
The Travelers Championship will be played at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
Player commitments include Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day, Watson and two-time winner Phil Mickelson.
More information can be found on the event's website here.
