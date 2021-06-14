CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – The Travelers Championship is still in need of volunteers for this year’s PGA Tour.
There are a limited number of positions available.
Opportunities include admissions, hole marshals, ShotLink Spotters, and more.
People must volunteer for a minimum of two days from Wednesday, June 23 to Sunday, June 27.
To register to be a volunteer, click here.
