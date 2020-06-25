CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- The Travelers Championship officially began on Thursday morning, despite growing concerns about COVID-19.
Ahead of tournament play, five golfers dropped out, one of them testing positive for coronavirus.
Every year, the tournament draws in thousands of fans to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, but, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Travelers Championship looks different this year, with no spectators.
In a PGA Tour statement, officials said they started developing health and safety plan in March to better protect everyone, and added that it has conducted more than 2,700 tests these past three weeks.
Cameron Champ withdrew from the Travelers Championship, after testing positive on Tuesday.
Graeme McDowell and Brooks Koepka withdrew, after their cadies tested positive.
Webb Simpson withdrew out of an abundance of caution, after a family member tested positive.
Lastly, Chase Koepka withdrew as well, after coming in close contact with someone who tested positive.
He wished everyone the best of luck this week.
Tournament director Nathan Grube said they’ve worked hard to make the tournament happen, in a short amount of time.
“I’m looking forward to a good week and I think at the end, Connecticut is going to be proud of what we're all able to do together,” Grube said.
The TV-only event will air on Channel 3.
For details on the tournament, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.