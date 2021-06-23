CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - One of Connecticut's premier sporting events returned on Wednesday, and with fans.
The Travelers Championship kicked off at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
While the official golf tournament starts on Thursday, celebrities prepared to tee off at 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday for a pro-am.
Recording artist Javier Colon sang the National Anthem during the opening ceremony.
Check out the pairings between the professional golfers and celebrities here.
Channel 3 spoke with organizers on Wednesday morning.
Ron Scheyd, the head golf professional at the TPC River Highlands previewed the event.
David Corrado, the venue's general manager, spoke about what fans can expect at the TPC.
Michael Whitmer, director of corporate communications at Travelers, talked about how special it is to welcome fans back.
More information about the tournament can be found on its website here.
Plus, check out Channel 3's special section on the Travelers Championship here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.