CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- The Travelers Championship will be offering complimentary grounds tickets for military members and veterans, health care workers, first responders, and children 15 and under.
The one-day grounds tickets will be on sale Tuesday May 25, at 10 a.m.
To secure a ticket through this program, individuals must register in advance no later than June 16. After successfully completing an online form, users will be given a coupon code that can be redeemed through Ticketmaster.
“We’re pleased to be able to offer these unique ticket programs through our partners at Trinity Health Of New England and Stanley Black & Decker,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “Their financial support enables us to generate funds for charity, while also recognizing the efforts of so many different individuals who put others before their own needs. We greatly appreciate the commitment from these two organizations who are making this all possible.”
The Travelers Championship will be held June 21 to 27 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
For more information, click here.
