CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Some of the best golfers in the world are back in Cromwell for the Travelers Championship.
Official play began at 6:45 a.m. Thursday at the TPC River Highlands.
Rory McIlroy, Bryson Dechambeau, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka And Defending Champ Dustin Johnson are in the field.
A limited number of fans are back this year with a few COVID-19 rules in place.
There is no “Fan Zone” and players can't sign autographs or stop and take selfies with fans.
Tickets are still available online here. Fans won't be able to buy them at the gate.
If a trip to the course is out of the question, Channel 3 has complete Travelers Championship coverage online here and with specials on Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m.
Channel 3 and CBS will have live coverage of the tournament on Saturday and Sunday starting at 3 p.m.
