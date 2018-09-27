CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - It’s a major milestone for the Travelers Championship.
On Thursday, the tournament announced it raised $2 million for charity.
The contribution was celebrated at the Society Room in Hartford.
The tournament donates 100 percent of its net proceeds, and that money will now be given out to more than 150 nonprofits in our state, including the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp.
“It benefits the community, over 68-million dollars in economic activity in the community and the pride that it generates is really phenomenal. And Travelers is so proud to be the title sponsor of the event. We have been for 12 years,” said Andy Bessette, executive vice president, chief administrative officer for Travelers.
The Hole in the Wall Gang camp is special for 15-year-old Christian Mercado.
“I made my best friends there and I made memories that are made to last there too,” Mercado said.
The Connecticut camp says it offers a different kind of healing, and a place for sick kids to escape and have fun.
“This is a part where you can be yourself and not feel like you’re normal but feel like it’s okay to be not normal,” Mercado said.
Since Travelers became the title sponsor in 2007, the tournament has raised more than $16 million for Connecticut charities.
