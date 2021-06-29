CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- The total is in from the Travelers Championship.
The tournament raised more than $2 million for local charities this year.
Also, more than 100 organizations will benefit from the money.
One hundred percent of all net proceeds from the Travelers Championship goes to charity.
The main beneficiary is the "Hole in The Wall Gang Camp," which is already back hosting kids with cancer and other serious illnesses after a massive fire in February.
