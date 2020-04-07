CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The show must go on.
At least, that's the current line of thinking for organizers of the 2020 Travelers Championship.
They released a statement on Tuesday clarifying their summer plans for the annual golf tournament.
“These are unprecedented times, and the health and safety of fans, volunteers, sponsors, media, partners and players is our top priority," said Anthony Meliso, director of media and marketing, Travelers Championship. "While there are currently no scheduling changes related to our tournament, we are closely monitoring the situation related to novel coronavirus COVID-19. We will continue communicating with the PGA TOUR and local health officials – who ultimately would have the final say in any changes to our tournament schedule – to review the available facts and ensure the environment is safe for everyone.”
The statement came after Monday's announcement that The Open Championship scheduled for July in Royal St. George's, UK, was canceled.
The bulk of the major men's golf calendar, including the PGA Championship and the US Open, was moved to the second half of the year.
The Travelers Championship remains scheduled for June 22 through June 28 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
More information can be found on its website here.
