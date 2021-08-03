CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - We're about two months removed from a thrilling Traveler's Championship.
Already, tournament officials have set a date for next year's event.
Golf fans will be able to congregate at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell from June 20-26.
This past year's tournament was one for the record books, as we witnessed Harris English best Kramer Hickok in a thrilling eight hole playoff.
Fans were also allowed back to the tournament in 2021, a change from the year before where tournament officials barred fans from attending due to the coronavirus.
This year's Traveler's Championship also raised more than $2 million for local charities.
