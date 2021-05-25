CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Tickets to the Travelers Championship in Cromwell are now open to the public.
Sales opened on Tuesday morning with prices ranging from $50 for daily grounds admission to $280 for courtyard access, and various tiers in between.
The Travelers Championship will be held June 21 to 27 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
Paul Casey, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Marc Leishman, Justin Rose and defending champion Dustin Johnson announced commitments to play.
Ticket information can be found on its website here.
