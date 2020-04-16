CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – The Travelers Championship will be held on schedule this summer as a television-only event.
Organizers released a statement on Thursday that said there were no scheduling changes and they continued to closely monitoring the situation regarding COVID-19.
The golf tournament in Cromwell is set for June 25 - June 28 and would be broadcast on Channel 3 (CBS) and the Golf Channel.
Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will automatically receive a full refund within 30 days.
"We appreciate the support of the PGA TOUR, and we will continue to work with them and follow the recommendations and regulations of local, state and federal government agencies to ensure the safety of those essential to conducting the tournament," organizers said in a statement on Thursday. "We thank everyone for their patience as we work through the details and will share additional updates as appropriate."
During his press briefing on Wednesday, Gov. Ned Lamont commented on the Travelers being played on schedule.
“Playing the Travelers not in front of a crowd is a new normal. It’s going to be for just this cycle and I kind of like that report if it turns out to be true,” Lamont said.
Andy Bessette, executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Travelers, also released a statement on Thursday morning.
We look forward to the return of golf and fully support the PGA TOUR’s decision to conduct the tournament without fans on-site this year. The health and safety of all who attend our event is the top priority, and conducting the tournament without crowds on-site is in the best interest of protecting everyone, including the broader community.
We’ll miss the energy that our fans bring to TPC River Highlands every year, but there’s no doubt we will feel the players’ excitement in our living rooms as we watch the tournament on CBS and the Golf Channel. The Travelers Championship has a way of connecting us all, and we’re focused on continuing to deliver a world-class event.
Most importantly, the Travelers Championship will continue to provide 100% of its net proceeds to charity, helping local nonprofits at a time when they need it most. In addition to the tournament’s usual charitable partners, organizations dedicated to COVID-19 relief efforts will also benefit from this year’s event. We appreciate the ongoing support of the PGA TOUR, the players, the media, additional tournament sponsors, our community and the fans.
