CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Two world class golfers have committed to play in the 2021 Travelers Championship.
Organizers announced on Wednesday that Marc Leishman and Justin Rose will play at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
They also said they plan to announce ticket information for fans soon.
“I know our fans are eager for more information on how to get tickets, and we plan to have an update available on that in the weeks ahead, as we continue to work with the PGA TOUR and local health officials about the on-site experience," said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship tournament director.
Both Leishman and Rose earned top 10 finishes at The Masters a couple of weeks ago.
“Adding stars like Marc, who is a past champion here and multiple winner on the PGA Tour, and Justin, who has an outstanding track record of his own including a major championship to his name, further strengthens our growing field of great players,” Grube said. “Our event is shaping up to deliver an exciting week of competition and we’re thrilled about how it is coming together.”
Leishman won the Travelers Championship in 2012. He most recently tied for 5th at the 2021 Masters.
Rose is a 2016 Olympic gold medalist. He finished 7th at the 2021 Masters.
“Marc and Justin aren’t just great players, they are great people, and I’m looking forward to seeing them in June,” said Andy Bessette, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Travelers. “Marc’s come-from-behind victory in 2012 is a great memory. There’s no doubt there will be plenty more memorable moments this summer, including raising significant money for charity.”
The Travelers Championship is set for June 21-27.
For updates, visit its website here.
