WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- As the concern over coronavirus grows, folks are continuing with their travels.
The latest U.S. case, however, does raise concerns, as it may be the first sign of “community spread.”
At Bradley International Airport on Thursday, travelers were on the go, packing caution along the way.
“Yeah, I’m nervous about it but I don’t think it’s scary particularly here. I’m not going overseas and I’m not going to Asia,” said Sandy O’Donnell, of New York.
On Thursday, Channel 3 sat down with a travel agent, as many parents are likely wondering if they should be traveling for an upcoming spring break.
She said if people choose to travel, they’ll have to know what their travel insurance offers, how countries are responding to the virus, and what to do if you find yourself quarantined.
At Wethersfield Travel, Melissa Albright stays busy ahead of summer travel with coronavirus concerns now in the mix.
“Some are afraid to get on a plane,” Albright said.
At last check, the Centers for Disease Control issued a “warning level 3” for travels to China and South Korea, asking people to avoid nonessential travel.
In the United States, the CDC reports there are now 60 cases, including those returning from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
Albright said the typical travel insurance does not include cancellation due to virus concerns.
“There are options to increase your coverage to cancel for any reason waiver that does allow you to recoup penalties if you are covering for non-typical reasons, such as fear of the virus or fear of being affected while you’re traveling,” Albright said.
Recently, viewers have been expressing concerns about traveling domestically due to U.S. cases, but a UConn Health doctor set the record.
“There’s no specific recommendation to avoid certain places in the United States,” said Dr. David Bannach, of UConn Health.
The travel agent went on to say, the typical travel insurance will cover you, should you be quarantined.
She also said you should not only be aware of what’s happening in the country you’re traveling to, but those you’re traveling through.
On Thursday, Bradley International Airport officials said while the CDC is screening passengers at 20 airports across the state, they are not at this time, as the Windsor Locks airport doesn’t receive direct flights from impacted regions.
“The safety of our passengers and the entire Bradley International Airport community is of utmost importance to us. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation, and we are staying in constant contact with the experts at the CDC and State Department of Public Health to ensure that all possible precautions are taken and contingencies are considered. We will continue to respond to the advice of health experts and we are prepared to adjust our operations with the appropriate measures should the need arise,” a statement from Bradley said.
