HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On “Giving Tuesday,” a global movement that encourages people to give back to their community, Travelers made sure needy families get the help they need to put food on the table.
Travelers donated a refurbished car to the Community Renewal Team.
The CRT said the vehicle will be used to deliver meals to those in need across the state.
"Giving Tuesday is an opportunity for people around the world to come together through generosity and kindness to do good in our community,” Travelers and the CRT said.
Travelers and the CRT partnered up to provide more than 100,000 meals to people since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.