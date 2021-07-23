HARTFORD, Ct. (WFSB) - Starting Sept. 13, employees with Travelers will be returning to in-person work.
Local businesses are hopeful the return of so many office workers will improve their bottom line.
The Executive Vice President of Travelers, Diane Kurtzman, said, "most will have the flexibility to continue working from home up to two days each week. It’s not one-size-fits-all – we have some employees who choose to or whose roles require them to work from the office full time, and others who have fully remote positions."
Hartford Mayor Luke Brown said is was expected the some companies would be working through a hybrid model, " I have talked to lots of major employers. They are all thinking about it independently, but I think there is going to be a significant move, post Labor Day, post early September. When a lot of employees start coming back."
