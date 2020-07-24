WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- In an effort to strengthen the state’s travel advisory, those who are coming into Connecticut from a high-risk areas will now need to fill out a form upon entry.
The mandate went into effect on Friday, and failure to comply may result in a $1,000 penalty.
The form asks travelers to submit their name, date of birth, state of origin, estimated length of stay, and location while in Connecticut, as well as contact information.
The form is required to be submitted to the Dept. of Public Health, and can be found by clicking here.
The regional travel advisory, which includes Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey, applies to anyone entering the three states from “a state that has a new daily positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.”
As of Friday there were 31 states included in the travel advisory.
For continuous updates on the travel advisory, click here.
“With infection rates out of control in much of the South, Midwest, and Southwest, and many tourists coming to Connecticut for summer vacation, I have made the determination that we need an enforceable quarantine order to keep Connecticut residents as safe as possible,” Governor Lamont said. “In taking this action, I am empowering the Department of Public Health to hold travelers accountable with significant fines for anyone not following the rules. While we do have a very low COVID-19 positivity rate in our state right now, that can change very rapidly, and this is no time to relax about taking every precaution we can to slow down the spread of the virus.”
Signs with information on the required form will be displayed at airports, train stations, highway rest stops and travel centers, and ferry terminals. The information will also be posted on electronic highway signs.
Officials said “exemptions to the quarantine rule remain in place for essential workers on work-related travel. The quarantine does not apply to anyone arriving to Connecticut from a connecting flight from an impacted state, so long as their state of origin is not subject to the quarantine order.”
