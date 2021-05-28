(WFSB) - Connecticut’s comeback story continues.
Last Memorial Day weekend, most of us were shut in due to the pandemic, but this year is a different story.
AAA says traffic will likely be an issue in New England as nearly two million of us plan to travel this weekend
That’s an increase of more than sixty percent compared to last year when COVID restrictions were wreaking havoc with our daily lives.
AAA said basically two out of every three travelers will stick with their immediate family or members of their COVID bubble so folks are apparently still planning to be careful.
One small negative is that gas prices are up significantly compared to last Memorial Day weekend.
Gas Buddy says they jumped more than a dollar a gallon in the Hartford area, but it’s really not worth getting too upset about, because they are really just returning to prepandemic levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.