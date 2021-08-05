WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A one-way trip to frustration.
For days, Eyewitness News has reported how Spirit Airlines is canceling hundreds of flights.
Passengers from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, tell Eyewitness News it wasn’t smooth sailing to Bradley International Airport.
Some say the airline blamed the delays on bad weather and staff shortages.
Jon Nolan’s flight to Myrtle Beach Sunday wasn’t delayed once, but twice.
Then, Spirit Airlines canceled the trip altogether for the East Windsor man.
"The only way we could get down without losing more time on our vacation was to take separate flights, different airlines," Nolan stated.
The change of plans costs him a pretty penny and the whole day to travel to a destination that’s normally around an hour and a half.
On Tuesday, the budget carrier explained on social media it’s...
"…experiencing operational challenges in some areas of our network."
But on Thursday, there was no relief.
Flightware reports Spirit canceled more than 400 flights Thursday.
The Connecticut Airport Authority tells Eyewitness News Bradley International Airport is seeing approximately forty percent of Spirit Airlines’ flights operating as scheduled.
On Wednesday, the company canceled all flights, but one.
Bart Stenglein from South Carolina arrived a day later than he expected.
Was he nervous to fly with the troubled airline after the initial cancelation?
"Yes," said Stenglein.
The airline gave him credit, but it won’t be available for another a week if it’s approved, so he had to shell out more money to book the flight to Bradley.
"Fortunately, I had the money to do that. A lot of people may not have another $240. I think it was to lay out for this flight," noted Stenglein.
Others are crossing their fingers while watching the flight board.
If you are flying with Spirit Airlines today or in the coming days, Bradley International Airport is encouraging you to contact the airline and confirm your flight before arriving here.
