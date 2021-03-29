HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Travelers announced on Monday that it has reached an agreement with the PGA TOUR to extend the Travelers’ title sponsorship through 2030.
The company has been a partner of the tournament since 1952 and served as title sponsor since 2007.
Travelers said this agreement will make the company the longest-running title sponsor in the event’s history.
“So many historic and exciting moments in golf have happened at the Travelers Championship over the years, but it’s the amazing moments that are made off the course that capture the real value of our hometown tournament,” said Alan Schnitzer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Travelers.
Since Travelers became title sponsor, the tournament has generated more than $20 million for nearly 800 nonprofits.
The 2020 Travelers Championship was held as a TV-only event due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Travelers Championship has established itself as a premier PGA TOUR event, thanks to the inspirational leadership provided by Travelers, the dedication of thousands of volunteers and the passionate fans who watch or attend every year,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan.
The 2021 Travelers Championship will be held June 21-27.
