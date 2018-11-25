WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB)- This holiday weekend has seen the highest travel volume in more than a dozen years.
People traveling by plane are in for long security lines at the airport.
Security lines at Bradley International Airport this morning stretched from the TSA checkpoint to the other side of the airport.
There’s a jump in air travel for the holiday but the majority of people will be on the roads today.
So far this holiday weekend, Connecticut State Police have issued more than 1000 tickets and responded to more than 200 accidents, including a deadly crash in Bridgeport on Thanksgiving Day.
A warning is out for flyers and drivers to expect traffic and delays.
People at Bradley said they arrived well before their scheduled departure.
“I’m here two and a half hours early because I was expecting this,” said Christina Rosas, who is traveling home for Thanksgiving. “Especially after Thanksgiving, everyone is going home so I expected long lines like this. I need TSA pre-check, that’s what I need right about now.”
Some in line say it’s the longest they’ve ever seen before.
Passengers say the line is moving quickly as long as you give yourself plenty of time.
